No tender required for investors on state company lands in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has simplified the rules for working with investors on lands owned by state enterprises and companies in which the state holds at least two-thirds of the charter capital.

According to amendments to government resolution No. 472 of August 23, 2022, investors for the use of such land will no longer be selected through a tender process. Instead, agreements will be formalized directly—either through a joint activity contract or the founding documents of a joint venture, in line with the provisions of the resolution.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.