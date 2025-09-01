Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting

A number of multilateral documents were signed and adopted following a regular meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Recall, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working visit to China, took part in the regular meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Tianjin.

Following the summit, the heads of state signed and adopted the following documents:

1. Tianjin Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council.

2. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approving documents following the meeting of the Council:

— SCO Development Strategy until 2035;

— Program for Cooperation of the SCO Member States in countering extremist ideology in the SCO space for 2026-2030;

— Roadmap for implementation of the SCO Energy Cooperation Development Strategy until 2030.

3. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on granting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic the status of SCO dialogue partner.

4. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on granting the organization the status of an observer in the CIS.

5. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on the status of «partner of the organization».

6. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on declaring Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyz Republic) the tourism and cultural capital of the organization in 2025-2026.

7. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on the powers of the SCO Secretary General to sign documents:

— Protocol to the agreement between the SCO and the Government of the PRC on the terms of the stay of the SCO Secretariat in China dated June 17, 2004;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and Roscongress Foundation.

8. Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approving reports on the organization’s activities over the past year:

— Report of the SCO Secretary General on the organization’s activities over the past year;

— Report of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure on the activities of the organization’s regional anti-terrorist structure in 2024.

9. Agreement between the SCO member states on the SCO Anti-Drug Center.

10. Agreement between the SCO member states on the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats to the Organization’s Member States.

11. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the UN.

12. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy.

13. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on sustainable energy development.

14. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on cooperation in the field of «green» industry.

15. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on further deepening international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

16. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on supporting the multilateral trading system.

17. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on effectively addressing and combating the global drug problem.

18. Statement by the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening scientific, technical and innovative cooperation.

— Statement by the heads of authorized ministries and departments of the SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in sustainable development;

— Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of China on the terms of the presence of the Secretariat of the Organization in the PRC of June 17, 2004.