Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan reports on work done in energy sector

Elimination of the deficit, development and increase of electricity generation — this is the task set by the President for the industry. In accordance with this, the Ministry of Energy is actively working on the reconstruction of large hydroelectric power plants and power transmission. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 4th hydroelectric unit of the Toktogul hydroelectric power plant is being reconstructed. The station rehabilitation project is being implemented in three stages from 2015 to 2026. Hydroelectric units and hydraulic equipment are being replaced, control systems are being updated. As a result, the station’s capacity will increase from 1,200 to 1,440 megawatts. This, in turn, will increase the reliability of the energy system. Three units of the hydroelectric power plant were previously reconstructed.

In parallel, the Uch-Korgon hydroelectric power plant is being modernized. The capacity of one of its units has been increased from 45 to 54 megawatts. The power transformer has been replaced. Work is underway to replace another unit. Next year, it is planned to simultaneously replace two more units.

The construction of Kambarata HPP-1 is a project of the century, ensuring energy security of the Kyrgyz Republic and strengthening regional cooperation. The plant’s feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment documents have been completed in line with international standards. The World Bank has allocated $18.6 million for these works. In addition, preliminary approval has been granted for financing of $1.5 billion for Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to support the main construction phase of Kambarata HPP-1. International financial institutions have also expressed readiness to provide further funding for the project.

The Ministry of Energy is paying special attention to the development of small hydropower plants. At present, 39 small HPPs with a total capacity of 130.76 megawatts are operating across the country, along with solar power plants located in Chui region.

By 2030, 49 new small HPPs with a combined capacity of 433 megawatts are expected to be commissioned.

In parallel, an auction is underway in Naryn region for the construction of a 150-megawatt solar power plant. The Chakan HPP enterprise is actively developing several small hydropower projects, including Orto-Tokoi, Papan, and Karakul HPPs. The company has already commissioned Bala-Saryuu HPP, while construction of the Karakul HPP on Kara-Suu River in Jalal-Abad region is currently 80 percent complete.

Four more small hydropower plants were commissioned by Independence Day. By the end of 2025, an additional 13 small HPPs will be commissioned. Meanwhile, the construction of solar power plants is also progressing rapidly, with 10 facilities already in operation nationwide.