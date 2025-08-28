First contract for supply of meat products to Kyrgyzstan signed in Belarus

The first contract for the supply of meat products to Kyrgyzstan was signed at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. An enterprise from the Minsk region sold its goods through the platform. The exchange website says.

The geography of meat product exports from Belarus is expanding, experts note. According to them, six countries are already purchasing meat products through the exchange. The main volumes are sent to Russia, Uzbekistan, and China.

Profit from the sale of meat products for six months of 2025 is 11 times higher than for the same period in 2024. The highest demand remains for frozen semi-finished beef products.

Almost 40 residents from Kyrgyzstan are currently operating on the Belarusian financial platform. In January-July 2025, they made exchange transactions for $5.5 million, actively buying dry milk and butter.