Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate school textbook shortages by 2030

The problem of shortage of textbooks in schools of Kyrgyzstan is planned to be solved by 2030. The Director of the publishing house Okuu Kitebi Tologon Amatov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the new textbooks that are being printed will be enough for all schoolchildren.

«First, we collect data from each school, then the district education departments verify it, and then we transfer the general information to Uchkun printing house. We order with a 10 percent reserve. As for the rest of the missing textbooks, we will print them in the future,» Tologon Amatov said.

The state has allocated 744 million soms for the publication of textbooks in 2025.

Using state budget funds, new educational-methodical complexes (EMC) are being printed:

For students — a textbook and workbook,

For teachers — a methodological guide.

The Ministry of Education has already signed contracts with Uchkun JSC for 571.9 million soms to print 3,198,600 copies of EMCs.

Additionally, the ministry launched Okuu Kitebi online platform, designed to ensure uninterrupted access to textbooks regardless of delivery timelines. It will serve as a unified digital resource, integrated with the Kundoluk and Sanarip Kampa systems.

Students will be able to use textbooks free of charge online and, after logging in, download them for offline use.