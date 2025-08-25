14:43
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Further increase in retail prices for oil products expected in Kyrgyzstan

Considering the continuing growth of selling prices at Russian oil refineries, a further increase in retail prices for oil products in the Kyrgyz Republic is expected. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the dynamics of selling prices at Russian oil refineries for the first five months of 2025 demonstrated moderate growth, the level of quotations on the exchange fluctuated in the range of 50,000-53,000 rubles per ton of AI-92, 62,000-64,000 rubles per ton of AI-95 and 51,000-52,000 rubles per ton of diesel fuel.

The main factors that influenced the growth of exchange prices were the seasonal increase in demand and scheduled and unscheduled repairs at oil refineries, which are traditionally carried out from June to August.

The unscheduled repairs arose as a result of drone attacks on Russian oil refineries. These factors have caused a decline in production of petroleum products in the Russian Federation and an increase in prices for petroleum products.

The Russian government is concerned about the situation and has imposed a ban on gasoline exports from August to September 2025 in order to avoid an increase in retail prices for fuel and lubricants and a shortage on the domestic market. Despite this, today, there is already a shortage of petroleum products in some regions of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the ban on gasoline exports does not apply to the Kyrgyz Republic, since there is a signed intergovernmental agreement regarding the supply of petroleum products from the Russian Federation. However, this ban has entailed an additional increase in the export prices of refineries, since production has significantly decreased, and, accordingly, the supply on the Russian petroleum products market.

In the first half of this year, there were no sharp price jumps on the fuel market of Kyrgyzstan. However, given the above external factors, a gradual increase in prices for fuel and lubricants has been observed since July, as traders began selling volumes purchased at high prices.

Given the continuing growth of selling prices, the Russian refineries predicts a further increase in retail prices for oil products in the Kyrgyz Republic. Today, despite the sharp increase in selling prices at the Russian refineries, the main task of oil traders in the Kyrgyz Republic is to prevent a deficit in the fuel market of the country.

The country is import-dependent in terms of providing the population with oil products. The main import of fuel and lubricants, which is 95 percent, is carried out from the Russian Federation. Accordingly, the growth of export prices for oil products in the Russian Federation has a direct impact on the cost of fuel and lubricants in the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that retail prices for fuel in the Kyrgyz Republic remain among the lowest in the region compared to neighboring countries — Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which also depend on the import of oil products from the Russian Federation. Prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel in neighboring Tajikistan are higher by 23.4 and 19.3 soms per liter, respectively; the difference with Uzbekistan is 23.4 soms for AI-92 gasoline and 10.4 soms per liter for diesel fuel.
link: https://24.kg/english/340856/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan establishes state-owned fuel supply company
23 tons of motor oil without excise stamps found in Osh region
Gasoline supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase in January-February 2025
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of fuel and lubricants
Kyrgyzstan to produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuel
3 million liters of fuel to be provided to farmers at preferential price in 2025
Two illegal petrol stations liquidated in Tokmak city
Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on export of diesel and gasoline
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
14:37
Government agencies in Kyrgyzstan receive keys to official vehicles Government agencies in Kyrgyzstan receive keys to offic...
14:22
Labor migration quota revised in Kyrgyzstan by Cabinet order
14:12
Further increase in retail prices for oil products expected in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University
12:15
Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region