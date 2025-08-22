Small business support: Finance Ministry provides loans for over 9 billion soms

Within the framework of «Emergency Support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises» project, interest-free loans have been provided in the amount of more than 9,365 billion soms. The press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, at least 11,765 entrepreneurs received loans from March 31, 2021 to July 1, 2025.

9,594 people received up to 1 million soms.

2,171 entrepreneurs received up to 3 million soms.

The loans are provided:

In the first category — to individual entrepreneurs with an annual turnover of up to 8 million soms;

In the second category — to individual entrepreneurs and legal entities with an annual turnover of up to 30 million soms.

They are issued for a period of up to 36 months with a zero rate and the possibility of a grace period of up to three months.