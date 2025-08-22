Drugs for almost 7 million soms seized from owners of online store

Employees of the Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stopped the activities of an online store that sold drugs through stashes. The press service of the Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking reported.

On August 20, the curator of the online store, 27-year-old R.E.R., was detained, from whom nine packages of drugs were seized. In addition, the detainee showed the places where the prohibited substances were stashed for customers. 28-year-old A.B.T. was also detained, who was engaged in packaging drugs.

They were placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. The approximate value of the seized drugs is 6,900 million soms. The prohibited substances were sold under the guise of sweets.