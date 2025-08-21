17:58
Corruption scheme exposed in Osh: Nearly 9 million paid illegally to teachers

Cases of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds by responsible employees of the City Education Department have been revealed in Osh city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The former accountant of the Osh City Education Department, A.A., colluded with the heads of a number of general education institutions and illegally transferred salaries and other payments to employees of several schools.

The preliminary amount of damage is 8,940,684 soms.

Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to bring the guilty persons to justice, as well as to compensate for the damage caused.
link: https://24.kg/english/340523/
