Weapons, wild animal horns seized in Balykchy during “Arsenal” operation

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Balykchy seized firearms and wild animal horns during a preventive operation codenamed «Arsenal». The department’s press service reported.
As part of a criminal case opened under Part 1 of Article 267 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, police officers carried out searches.
At the home of a resident of Ak-Olon village, identified as Z.E., 31, the following items were confiscated:
- One 12-gauge smoothbore five-shot firearm;
- One 32-gauge smoothbore firearm;
- One 12-gauge firearm barrel;
- One 16-gauge firearm barrel;
- Three parts of gunstocks and fore-ends;
- Nine ready-to-use cartridges;
- 55 empty brass cartridges;
- Horns of a wild mountain goat and roe deer.
- 75 unidentified cartridges for rifled firearms;
- 48 empty brass cartridges;
- One military-grade metal detector;
- Horns of a wild roe deer.
The confiscated items have been handed over to the investigative service for expert examination.