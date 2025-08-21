Weapons, wild animal horns seized in Balykchy during “Arsenal” operation

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Balykchy seized firearms and wild animal horns during a preventive operation codenamed «Arsenal». The department’s press service reported.

As part of a criminal case opened under Part 1 of Article 267 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, police officers carried out searches.

At the home of a resident of Ak-Olon village, identified as Z.E., 31, the following items were confiscated:

One 12-gauge smoothbore five-shot firearm;

One 32-gauge smoothbore firearm;

One 12-gauge firearm barrel;

One 16-gauge firearm barrel;

Three parts of gunstocks and fore-ends;

Nine ready-to-use cartridges;

55 empty brass cartridges;

Horns of a wild mountain goat and roe deer.

75 unidentified cartridges for rifled firearms;

48 empty brass cartridges;

One military-grade metal detector;

Horns of a wild roe deer.

In addition, during a search at the home of a resident of Boz-Barmak village, identified as A.K., 67, officers found:

The confiscated items have been handed over to the investigative service for expert examination.