The global Football for Schools program will start in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Football Union announced.

The opening ceremony will feature special guest and world football legend, Ballon d’Or winner Hristo Stoichkov.

The Football for Schools project aims to engage children in football on a mass scale, promote education, and develop life skills among boys and girls worldwide. It covers all 211 FIFA member associations and helps integrate football into national education systems.

As part of the program, Kyrgyz schools will receive 3,600 footballs, and a seminar for physical education teachers will be held with FIFA instructors.

Hristo Stoichkov is a Bulgarian forward born on February 8, 1966 in Plovdiv.

He spent most of his career at CSKA Sofia and FC Barcelona, and represented the Bulgarian national team from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, becoming its third all-time top scorer with 37 goals.

With Barcelona, Stoichkov won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, and four-time champion of Spain. In 1994, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or as Europe’s best footballer. At the 1994 FIFA World Cup, he was the top scorer along with Oleg Salenko.

Stoichkov retired as a player in 2003 and went on to coach the Bulgarian national team (2004–2013), Spanish club Celta de Vigo, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and Bulgarian club Litex. In 2013, he also managed CSKA Sofia.