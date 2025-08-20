19:57
Kyrgyzstan to host AFC Challenge League group stage matches

The group stage matches of the AFC Challenge League will be held in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) announced.

Two Kyrgyz teams qualified for the tournament’s group stage — reigning national champion Abdysh-Ata and the Cup of Kyrgyzstan holder Muras United.

«The KFU, together with the clubs, submitted an application to the AFC to host both group matches. The AFC has granted Muras United the right to host the group stage games,» the statement says.

The draw will take place on August 28. Twelve teams will be divided into three groups.
