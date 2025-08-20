Kyrgyzstanis take out more than 60 percent of microloans for consumer needs

In the first six months of 2025, microcredit organizations in Kyrgyzstan provided loans for more than 40 billion soms, with the number of recipients exceeding 567,000 people. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, compared to the first half of 2024, the number of borrowers increased by 1.2 percent, and the volume of microloans issued — by 34 percent.

The largest number of microloans were provided in Bishkek (27.5 percent of the total volume), Osh (16 percent), Jalal-Abad (14 percent) and Chui (more than 13 percent) regions.

Of the total volume of microloans provided in the first half of the year, more than 60 percent were taken for consumer needs, more than 16 percent went to business development in agriculture, about 10 percent — to the sphere of trade and public catering.