Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China

Kyrgyzstan’s film «Kara Kyzyl Sary» will represent the country at the Outstanding Films Week of SCO Countries in China. Producer Altynai Koichumanova announced.

Following its victory at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, where director Aktan Arym Kubat’s film won the Golden Cup, the movie continues its international journey. From August 21 to 25, 2025, it will be screened in Qingdao as part of the SCO Outstanding Films Week program.

The event is organized by China Media Group (CMG) with support from the China Film Administration, the Shandong provincial government, and the Qingdao municipality. Over two weeks, more than 30 films from SCO countries will be screened, accompanied by roundtables, live discussions with filmmakers, and a global promotional campaign aimed at strengthening cultural ties among the countries.

About «Kara Kyzyl Sary» film

The film was produced by the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm named after T. Okeev and is based on the stories of a writer Topchugul Shaidullaeva. Filming took place in Batken region. The story centers on Turdugul, a carpet weaver, who, through the art of weaving traditional carpets, reflects the life and fate of the family for which she creates the carpet. The film explores themes of love, family responsibility, migration, and life in Kyrgyzstan’s border regions.