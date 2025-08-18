16:06
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka

An employee of correctional facility No. 27 in Moldovanovka village, Chui region, has been arrested on suspicion of theft. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

On August 15, at about 5.20 p.m., the deputy head of the colony in charge of financial and logistical matters, T. uulu T., was caught transporting 300 liters of vegetable oil by a truck and 40 liters of vegetable oil and a sack of potatoes in his personal car. At that moment, the employee of correctional facility No. 27 was detained.

The incident was registered, and the collected materials have been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the law enforcement agencies and institutions of the criminal justice system. The investigation is ongoing.
