Ala Too Resort construction: Road repairs to ski cluster begin

Construction work began on the roads leading to Jyrgalan ski resort and Ala-Too Resort cluster. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Several road sections will be completely reconstructed within the framework of the project: Karakol — Enilchek, Ak-Bulun — Toktogul and Karakol — Razdolny — Sovetsky — Syrzavod.

According to the ministry, the outdated two-lane roads Karakol — Enilchek and Ak-Bulun — Toktogul will be transformed into four-lane roads of the second category, and the Karakol — Razdolny — Sovetsky — Syrzavod section, which currently belongs to the roads of the fourth category, will be transferred to the third category after reconstruction.

On August 8, a ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster was held in Jyrgalan gorge of Issyk-Kul region with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.

Ala Too Resort is an ambitious state project to create the largest ski cluster in Central Asia. It covers three main zones — Jyrgalan, Ak Bulak and Boz Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region. The total length of the ski tracks will be approximately 250 kilometers, and the resort will receive up to 2 million tourists per year and create more than 4,600 jobs. At the first stage — in Jyrgalan — 1,624 hectares have been prepared for the resort infrastructure: tracks, cable cars, a substation, utility networks.
