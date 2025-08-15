Ala Too Resort construction: Road repairs to ski cluster begin

Construction work began on the roads leading to Jyrgalan ski resort and Ala-Too Resort cluster. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Several road sections will be completely reconstructed within the framework of the project: Karakol — Enilchek, Ak-Bulun — Toktogul and Karakol — Razdolny — Sovetsky — Syrzavod.

According to the ministry, the outdated two-lane roads Karakol — Enilchek and Ak-Bulun — Toktogul will be transformed into four-lane roads of the second category, and the Karakol — Razdolny — Sovetsky — Syrzavod section, which currently belongs to the roads of the fourth category, will be transferred to the third category after reconstruction.

On August 8, a ceremonial event dedicated to the start of construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster was held in Jyrgalan gorge of Issyk-Kul region with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.