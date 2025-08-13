12:01
AFC Challenge League: Kyrgyzstan’s teams advance to group stage

Jalal-Abad’s Muras United and Abdysh-Ata from Kant have advanced to the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Challenge League. The official AFC website says.

Muras United secured their spot after a 2–0 away victory over Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited in the qualifying round. Both goals were scored by Atai Dzhumashov.

Meanwhile, Abdysh-Ata triumphed 5–2 in Bishkek against Syria’s Hutteen. Yevgeny Kozlov netted a hat-trick, while Erbol Atabayev and Mirabdulla Abbasov each added a goal.

The group stage of the tournament is set to begin on October 25.
