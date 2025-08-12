Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare, as well as other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in Bishkek on August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The water outage area includes:

Beren Gold shopping center;

Residential building on Shopokov Street, 98;

Building of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The outage is due to the replacement of control valves.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and recommends that organizations and residents stock up on drinking water in advance.