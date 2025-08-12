18:44
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a proposal to ban the entry and movement of quad bikes in specially protected natural areas, within park-beach and water protection zones, and along the shorelines of water bodies.

According to the Cabinet, the measure is aimed at preserving ecosystems, preventing degradation and destruction of natural landscapes, and protecting forests and the cleanliness of water resources.

The restrictions will not apply to the use of quad bikes for official, search-and-rescue operations, firefighting, or activities approved by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Ministry of Natural Resources Ecology, and Technical Supervision has been tasked with conducting public awareness campaigns among residents and tourism operators and ensuring control over compliance with the established regulations.
