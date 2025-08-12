About 120 oak trees to be cut down along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek

About 120 oak trees are planned to be cut down along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in the capital. The chief agronomist at Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise Zhanybek Zhumaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, a commission inspection of the site was recently conducted.

«The project provides for the expansion of the lane. Everything in this territory will be demolished. There are some young plantings (thuja, juniper), which we will transplant, we have special equipment for this. It is the section from Akhunbaev Street to Azhibek Baatyr. Earlier, poplars were already cut down from Azhibek Baatyr to Masaliev as part of the reconstruction of the road,» Zhanybek Zhumaliev said.

According to him, about 1,200 poplars were cut down along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. They were replaced by maples, some of which have already dried up.

It was previously reported that the reconstruction of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue began in 2024 and is being implemented in stages. The project includes widening the road to six lanes, installing sidewalks, storm water drains, and renovation of utility networks.