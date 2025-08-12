More than 20 billion soms allocated for development of Osh city

More than 20 billion soms have been allocated for development of Osh city this year. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev stated at a meeting with local residents.

According to him, the funds are used for construction of roads, mortgage houses, purchase of special equipment and other purposes. In addition, about 30 billion soms were allocated to Osh region from the republican budget.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the allocated funds should be used by officials rationally and effectively.

«We will then check the roads and houses you built. To avoid getting caught later, work honestly,» he said.

Earlier, the head of the security services said that 127 facilities are being built in Naryn region for 15 billion soms. The list of infrastructure and social projects being implemented in the region can be found at the link.