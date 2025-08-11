17:39
More than 300 Kyrgyzstan’s civil servants trained in Japan over past 20 years

In 2025, nineteen master’s students and one doctoral student from among Kyrgyzstan’s state and municipal employees will depart for studies under the Japan Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program, funded by the Government of Japan. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the civil servants and emphasized that studying in Japan would bring particular benefits to Kyrgyzstan’s economy and society.

«Among all areas of cooperation with Japan, the JDS project holds special significance for us. Japan is known worldwide for its discipline, high-quality education, and advanced technologies. The knowledge and best practices gained in Japan, especially in public administration, will be an invaluable contribution to the development of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

According to the Cabinet, since the program’s launch in 2006, at least 327 scholarship recipients have studied in Japan. Statistics show that 60 percent of graduates work in state and municipal service, with half of them holding leadership positions.
