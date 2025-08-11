16:05
127 facilities for 15 billion soms under construction in Naryn region — Tashiev

At least 127 facilities worth 15 billion soms are being built in Naryn region. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said, speaking to the local population.

He recalled the shortage of labor, construction materials, and the need to attract Kyrgyzstanis working abroad.

«I head the State Committee for National Security. But despite this, the president entrusts me with important matters. That’s why I am visiting Naryn for the second time. I will return in early October to check the quality of the social facilities and roads under construction,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the security services also took part in the transfer of special equipment to the Naryn district state administration. He was told that this year it is planned to pave 266 kilometers of roads, of which 200 kilometers will be fully completed.

During the visit, Kamchybek Tashiev instructed to transfer Salkyn-Tor State Nature Park to the balance of the Presidential Affairs Department and to carry out its complete reconstruction.

Recall, in June, the Presidential Affairs Department reported that infrastructure and social projects worth 9.45 billion soms were being implemented in Naryn region.

Additionally, on the instructions of Sadyr Japarov, about 1 billion soms were allocated for priority projects identified at the local level together with government officials and the public.
