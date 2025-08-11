16:05
Extortion of $10,000 from foreign investor: Detainee placed in detention center

A German citizen, detained on suspicion of extorting a large sum of money, was placed in a pretrial detention center. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, officers of the State Committee for National Security detained the foreigner when he received $10,000. Earlier, German citizen F.V.G. demanded $6.2 million from a foreign investor, now a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic N.M.I., or the transfer of a property complex in Tokmak (Chui region). At the same time, the investor fully repaid all financial obligations to the suspect.

It is noted that the extortion was accompanied by blackmail and threats to contact law enforcement and judicial authorities. At the moment, the investigation and establishment of all the circumstances of the crime are ongoing. The Pervomaisky District Court reported that on August 10, the petition of the senior investigator of the Main Investigative Directorate of the State Committee for National Security to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention against F.V.G. was partially granted. The detainee was placed in custody in a pretrial detention facility until September 1, 2025.
