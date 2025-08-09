Military security courses and exercises North-2025 to be held in Naryn region

From August 11 to August 13, advanced training courses in national security will be held in Naryn for district heads (akims) and city mayors from across the country. The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, more than 60 heads of district administrations and City Halls from all regions will take part in them. The program will include both theoretical and practical sessions on territorial defense, mobilization readiness, and response to emergency situations.

During the same period, North-2025 mobilization drills will take place in Naryn region, involving reservists called up by military commissariats. The exercises will include theoretical instruction and live-fire training.

The event is part of the Ministry of Defense’s combat training plan and is aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capability.