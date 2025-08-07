17:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games

The IV Military Sports Games of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, are being held in the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Gora in the Victory Museum (Moscow).

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan have been registered for participation in all disciplines of the program.

«We, as the heirs of Victory, are proud and honor the achievements of our ancestors. We dedicate all the results of our work — in military affairs, sports, science — to the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War. I am convinced that you will show the highest results of your sports achievements in the sports competitions in which we will take part. You will present the best examples of achievements in military sports that will allow each of you to achieve victory,» Secretary of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers Yuri Dashkin said.

Six countries are participating in the Games: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The program includes army hand-to-hand combat, officer triathlon, sambo, kettlebell lifting, and shooting from standard or service weapons.
link: https://24.kg/english/338850/
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth
World University Games: Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold
World University Games: Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov reaches final
World University Games: Swimmer Denis Petrashov reaches semifinals
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
Kyrgyzstan’s national team heading to Summer World University Games
Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
17:50
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
17:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
17:30
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan