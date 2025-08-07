Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games

The IV Military Sports Games of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, are being held in the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Gora in the Victory Museum (Moscow).

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan have been registered for participation in all disciplines of the program.

«We, as the heirs of Victory, are proud and honor the achievements of our ancestors. We dedicate all the results of our work — in military affairs, sports, science — to the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War. I am convinced that you will show the highest results of your sports achievements in the sports competitions in which we will take part. You will present the best examples of achievements in military sports that will allow each of you to achieve victory,» Secretary of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers Yuri Dashkin said.

Six countries are participating in the Games: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The program includes army hand-to-hand combat, officer triathlon, sambo, kettlebell lifting, and shooting from standard or service weapons.