Head of Emergencies Ministry Department detained on suspicion of corruption

As part of the fight against corruption in government agencies, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) employees detained an officer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. The SCNS press center reported.

The head of the department of the Disaster Medicine Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Major S.Ch.M., abusing his official position, organized a stable corruption scheme.

Thus, he received 80,000 soms for assistance in finding a job in one of the departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, but did not fulfill his obligations. So, he returned the previously received funds through mobile banking.

On August 5, 2025, S.Ch.M. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS pretrial detention center. The investigation into the criminal case is ongoing, the involvement of other persons is being established.
