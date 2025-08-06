Illegal import of 1.5 tons of honey from Kyrgyzstan prevented in Orenburg

Illegal import of 1.5 tons of honey from Kyrgyzstan was prevented in Orenburg. The Rosselkhoznadzor Department for Orenburg Oblast reported.

Rosselkhoznadzor specialists, together with customs officers and border guards, stopped an attempt to illegally import a batch of honey from the Kyrgyz Republic at the international automobile checkpoint Sagarchin on the Russian-Kazakh border.

The volume of the cargo was 1.5 tons. The honey was transported without the necessary veterinary accompanying documents confirming its quality and safety.

The carrier was brought to administrative responsibility for violation of veterinary and sanitary rules. The illegally imported batch was returned to the country of departure.