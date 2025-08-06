10:30
Reservoir with capacity of 50 million cubic meters planned to be built in Talas

A water reservoir with a capacity of 50 million cubic meters is planned to be built in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to its data, the reservoir is planned to be built in Bakai-Ata district at the source of Urmaral River. It will expectedly ensure a stable supply of water to 13,294 hectares of irrigated land.

To date, there is deficit of water, which affects farms. After the construction of the reservoir, it will be possible to additionally cultivate up to 1,200 hectares of new land and eliminate the moisture deficit in critical agricultural periods.

In addition, it is planned to build a reservoir with a capacity of 5 million cubic meters of irrigation water at the source of Ken-Kol River. After the project is implemented, the water supply to 4,277 hectares of agricultural land and the water supply from Talas River to Bolshoi Talas Canal will improve, the ministry noted.
