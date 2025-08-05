18:46
Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again

The temporary ban on the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste is planned to be extended for another six months. A draft resolution, initiated by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the background statement, five major companies currently operate in Kyrgyzstan with their own foundry facilities, collectively capable of processing around 490,000 tons per year. They are: Metall-Ken LLC, Asia Steel LLC, MPZ Frunze LLC, Lahore Steel Mills LLC, and Vulkan Plus LLC.

Data from the National Statistical Committee show that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 35.4 tons of ferrous scrap and waste exclusively to Russia. In 2024, exports to Russia totaled 5 tons, while no exports were recorded from January to May 2025.

Due to the shortage of raw materials for domestic producers, and considering the volume of imported raw materials from other EAEU countries, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed a full ban on the export of ferrous scrap and waste under resolution No. 19 dated January 16, 2023. The ban has been regularly extended since then.

The export of finished products made from processed scrap metal is permitted.
