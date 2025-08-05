Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region

Mineral water under the brand «Arashan» will be produced in Talas region. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a mini-plant for the production of drinking mineral water will start operating in the village of Besh-Tash in the fall. The project is being implemented with the financial support of the Talas District Development Fund.

At least 10.1 million soms have been allocated for the construction of the enterprise, of which 7 million soms are intended for the purchase of equipment. A tender is currently being held for the purchase of a production line.

The production will provide the local population with high-quality mineral water and will contribute to the improvement of the socio-economic situation in the district.