Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period

On average, from 20 to 40 percent of young doctors in Kyrgyzstan remain in regions after the end of their mandatory service period. The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the percentage of young specialists who remain at their assigned workplaces varies depending on the region and local working conditions.

The ministry is currently analyzing data on 2023 graduates who have completed the mandatory two-year work period. The main goal of the analysis is to determine the proportion of specialists who continue to work in the same jobs after the expiration of the mandatory service period, and to identify the factors influencing their decision to stay or leave a healthcare organization.

It should be noted that, according to Article 162 of the Law «On the Protection of Citizens’ Health in the Kyrgyz Republic», graduates of medical educational institutions who studied on a budget-funded basis are required to work for at least two years in the regions as directed by the Ministry of Health.

In 2025, the official placement of 292 state-funded medical graduates took place from July 2 to July 5. They are required to begin work no later than on September 1.

Those who refuse their assigned placements may seek employment freely only after reimbursing the full cost of their education, calculated based on the direct expenses incurred by the educational institution.
