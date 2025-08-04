12-year school education: 2nd stage of teacher training starts in Kyrgyzstan

The pedagogical forum «Zhanylyktyn Zharchysy» has started its work in the village of Chok-Tal, Issyk-Kul district. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, more than 800 deputy school principals for educational and upbringing work and methodologists from all regions of Kyrgyzstan will be trained in six streams at the forum, which will last until August 14.

The purpose of the event is to ensure the methodological and organizational readiness of teaching staff for the new 2025/26 school year in the context of the introduction of updated state educational and subject standards, new curricula and textbooks, as well as new approaches to assessing student achievement.

The forum program is organized in a modular format.

Particular attention is paid to studying modern approaches, such as the use of artificial intelligence in education, digital platforms, including Kundoluk, Mugalim and Sanarip Kampa, as well as the development of mentoring skills through the tool for observing educational practices.

The event includes sectional classes, practical master classes and discussions, where participants will review updated programs in such subjects as Kyrgyz tili (Kyrgyz language), Russian language, mathematics, natural science, history and others.

In June, more than 600 head teachers and methodologists from all over the country were trained as part of the same pedagogical forum.