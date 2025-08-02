20:01
Kyrgyz Health Ministry asks Qatar for support in repairing psychiatric hospitals

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev met with the Ambassador of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic Ali Jaber Al-Marri. The press service of the Health Ministry reported.

The parties discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined new steps to strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector.

One of the key topics was official invitation of Erkin Checheibaev to participate in the upcoming World Mental Health Summit, scheduled to take place in Qatar in autumn 2025. The Ambassador noted that the summit could provide an opportunity for bilateral talks between the Health Ministers of both countries to explore priority areas of partnership.

Erkin Checheybaev expressed gratitude for Qatar’s continued support in improving Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system, including projects related to the construction of medical facilities and cochlear implant surgeries for children with hearing impairments.

Special attention was paid to the issues of mental health. The Kyrgyz side proposed to consider the possibility of providing support for the major repairs and construction of psychiatric facilities, in particular the Republican Psychiatric Hospitals in the villages of Chym-Korgon and Kyzyl-Zhar.

The Ambassador of Qatar expressed his readiness to consider these proposals and noted that such projects could be implemented within the framework of the activities of the Qatari charity organization.

As part of expanding human resources, an initiative was announced to train final-year students of medical universities of Kyrgyzstan in Qatar on a grant basis with the aim of subsequently returning and working in the national healthcare system.

The Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed his readiness for active cooperation with charitable foundations and official structures of Qatar.

«We are open to practical interaction and implementation of joint projects that will improve the availability and quality of medical care for the population of Kyrgyzstan,» Erkin Checheybaev said.
