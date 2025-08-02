Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names most active regions in field of employment

Positive dynamics in the labor market has been observed in Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2025. The First Deputy Minister Aliza Soltonbekova announced at an expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

According to her, the number of unemployed registered with employment services has decreased by 15,978 people compared to the same period last year and amounted to 65,422 people.

«As of July 1, at least 72,804 people applied to employment assistance departments, which is 13 percent less than last year. Of these, 52,302 citizens received consultations on labor legislation, employment, vocational training and retraining. The number of employed citizens increased by 1,269 people and reached 7,630. During the reporting period, 157 people with disabilities were employed, which is 36.5 percent more than last year. The territorial divisions of the ministry have significantly intensified their work with employers — the number of analyzed vacancies has doubled. The most active regions are Bishkek, Batken, Kadamdzhai, Leilek, Nookat, Aksy and Jeti-Oguz,» the statement says.

At the same time, insufficient communication with employers in posting and updating vacancies was noted in Nooken, Aravan, Toktogul, Alay, Kara-Kulzha, Jumgal and Chon-Alay districts.