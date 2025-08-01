Salary of border guards to be increased from October in Kyrgyzstan

Salary of border guards will be increased from October in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and the Head of the Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev announced.

He made the announcement during the opening ceremony of the newly reconstructed Kemin border outpost.

According to Abdikarim Alimbaev, the salaries of military personnel will be increased by 20,000 soms, and for specialists working with unmanned aerial vehicles — by 25,000 soms.

Recall, salary of employees of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security was increased by 20,000 soms from July 1. As noted, the upcoming October raise is aimed at other categories of military staff within the agency.