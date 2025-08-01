Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports that tax revenues from the agricultural sector amounted to 563.4 million soms from January to June 2025. This is 76 million more than for the same period last year.

Over the past five years, tax revenues from agriculture in Kyrgyzstan have quadrupled. The total amount for this period reached 3,516 billion soms.

Tax revenues for 2020-2024 from this sector of the economy: