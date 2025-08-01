14:08
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports that tax revenues from the agricultural sector amounted to 563.4 million soms from January to June 2025. This is 76 million more than for the same period last year.

Over the past five years, tax revenues from agriculture in Kyrgyzstan have quadrupled. The total amount for this period reached 3,516 billion soms.

Tax revenues for 2020-2024 from this sector of the economy:

  • In 2020 — 261.07 million soms;
  • In 2021 — 325.7 million soms;
  • In 2022 — 507.7 million soms;
  • In 2023 — 818.8 million soms;
  • In 2024 — 1,040 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/338228/
views: 42
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry intends to regulate collection of medicinal plants
Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for holding land lease tenders
6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project
Agriculture Ministry warns of possible drought and feed shortages in Kyrgyzstan
Sprinkler irrigation system launched in Aitmatov district
Seedlings from Serbia: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop viticulture
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
Famous Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in Zhaiyl district
Seven new machine and tractor stations opened in Kyrgyzstan
Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
13:59
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 milli...
13:52
Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region
13:47
Monument to Manas to be unveiled on Ala-Too Square on August 2
12:51
Investment Council proposes establishing self-regulatory organizations
12:41
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Progress of construction