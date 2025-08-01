Visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan may be introduced for tourist groups from China

A meeting of the management of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan with the Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Bishkek, Mr. Gao Chen, took place on July 31 in the capital. The press service of the department reported.

The Chinese Cultural Center in the capital is the official representative office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation in the tourism sector, including issues of promoting joint projects.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of the practical introduction of a visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China, which will be an important step towards the development of inbound tourism and strengthening bilateral ties.

The parties expressed mutual interest in expanding the partnership, and also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China.