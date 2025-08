Dozens of garages on 2.5 hectares of land have been dismantled in Osh city for the construction of a new recreation park. The press service of the city administration reported.

The dismantling of old buildings located in the reserve zone of Dzhekelik canal and Ak-Buura River, which flows along Isanov Street, has been completed.

On the instructions of the mayor of the southern capital, a recreation park for Osh residents will be laid out there.