Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to launch production of electric charging stations

Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to launch joint production of electric charging stations. The Center for Public-Private Partnership reported.

A trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the center, Chakan HPP OJSC and the South Korean company Blue Networks Co., Ltd. The document provides for the establishment of production of electric charging stations in the Kyrgyz Republic and the development of the corresponding infrastructure.

The project will be implemented in the format of a public-private partnership. It includes design, construction of a plant, deployment of a network of charging stations in key cities and regions of the country.

The goal of the initiative is the introduction of environmentally friendly transport infrastructure, localization of high-tech production and creation of new jobs.

Blue Networks Co., Ltd. is a South Korean company specializing in the development and production of charging solutions for electric vehicles.