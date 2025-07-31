Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports

In the first half of the year, Russia’s sole electricity export and import operator, Inter RAO, reduced its electricity exports by 12.6 percent to 3,075 billion kilowatt-hours. Nearly 52 percent of these exports were delivered to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The energy holding reported.

Electricity imports increased by 14.8 percent, reaching 1,273 billion kilowatt-hours. The growth in imports was mainly driven by cross-flows from Kazakhstan, the company noted.

«Almost 52 percent of export supplies in the first half of 2025 went to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with around 16 percent to Mongolia. As in the first half of 2024, restrictions in the Far Eastern power grid continued, preventing the restoration of export volumes to China to planned levels. The growth in imports was primarily due to cross-flows from Kazakhstan,» the company stated.

Inter RAO is a Russian multi-profile energy holding company, which includes enterprises generating electric and thermal energy, energy trading, retail trade in electricity, power engineering, engineering, and industry information technologies.