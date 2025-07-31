09:49
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

We will turn Kyrgyzstan into logistics hub for Central Asia and EAEU — Baisalov

A delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, visited the international seaport Karachi, Pakistan, as part of the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Ahead of the port visit, a meeting was held in Karachi with representatives of Pakistan’s business community at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Edil Baisalov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in establishing direct business ties and developing joint projects.

The delegation also held talks with Chief Minister of Sindh Province Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori.

The Kyrgyz delegation toured the Karachi Port, met with the management of Karachi Port Trust, and visited the modern container terminal Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

«Karachi Port is the closest maritime access point for Kyrgyzstan and a strategic gateway to global trade routes. Development of alternative transport corridors is a key priority of our National Development Plan until 2030. We aim to turn Kyrgyzstan into a logistics hub for the entire Central Asian region and the Eurasian Economic Union,» Edil Baisalov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/338048/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in field of virtual assets
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region
Edil Baisalov inspects social facilities in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region
Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education
Kyrgyzstan ready to join efforts to save World Ocean — Baisalov at UN Conference
It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
09:45
Udmurtia reports growth in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan Udmurtia reports growth in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzs...
09:37
Video cameras installed on passenger trains in Kyrgyzstan
09:28
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win two medals
09:22
Korea interested in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan on climate and water
09:15
Synthetic drug supply channel from Russia eliminated in Bishkek
30 July, Wednesday
18:14
Health Minister discusses treatment of Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey with Ambassador
18:00
Cabinet plans to reduce cost of permit for window tinting in Kyrgyzstan
17:55
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan extends suspension of currency exchange restrictions