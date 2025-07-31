We will turn Kyrgyzstan into logistics hub for Central Asia and EAEU — Baisalov

A delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, visited the international seaport Karachi, Pakistan, as part of the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Ahead of the port visit, a meeting was held in Karachi with representatives of Pakistan’s business community at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Edil Baisalov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in establishing direct business ties and developing joint projects.

The delegation also held talks with Chief Minister of Sindh Province Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori.

The Kyrgyz delegation toured the Karachi Port, met with the management of Karachi Port Trust, and visited the modern container terminal Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

«Karachi Port is the closest maritime access point for Kyrgyzstan and a strategic gateway to global trade routes. Development of alternative transport corridors is a key priority of our National Development Plan until 2030. We aim to turn Kyrgyzstan into a logistics hub for the entire Central Asian region and the Eurasian Economic Union,» Edil Baisalov said.