Woman living in park for 20 years receives apartment from Osh Mayor

The Mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, has gifted a two-room apartment to Gulbara Abdraeva, a 67-year-old woman, who had lived for nearly two decades in Alisher Navoi Park. The city administration’s press service reported.

Over the years, Abdraeva had taken it upon herself to maintain the park’s cleanliness, working at a public restroom and earning a modest income through small-scale trading.

Despite difficult living conditions, she raised two children—both of whom went on to receive higher education. She eventually married off her son and daughter. Due to a lack of permanent housing, she was forced to live in a makeshift shelter within the park.

Upon learning about her situation, Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev personally intervened and decided to purchase an apartment for her.
