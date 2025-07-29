Land plots in Issyk-Kul region returned to state

Illegally privatized land plots worth 55.3 million soms have been returned to state ownership in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, during the inspection of compliance with land legislation, it was established that in the village of Kyzyl-Suu, Jeti-Oguz district, a land plot of 497 square meters used for commercial purposes was illegally transferred to private ownership, as well as a plot of 6 hectares in the village of Sary-Kamysh in Issyk-Kul district.

As a result of the measures taken, the above-mentioned land plots, the total value of which amounted to 55,361 million soms, were returned to state ownership.