2 Olympic medalists from Kyrgyzstan to compete in new weight classes in Poland

The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan has departed for the International Tournament Ziolkowski, Pytlasinski, Poland Open, which will kick off in Warsaw on July 30.

Notably, Akzhol Makhmudov will wrestle in the 82 kg division, while Zholaman Sharshenbekov moves to 63 kg.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by two-time Olympic medalist (Tokyo and Paris) Akzhol Makhmudov, bronze medalists of the Olympic Games in Paris Zholaman Sharshenbekov and Uzur Zhusupbekov, bronze medalist of the World Championship Amantur Ismailov, bronze medalist of the Asian Games Razzak Beishekeev, gold medalist of the World Youth Championship Asan Zhanyshov, prize winners of the Asian Championships Ulan Muratbek uulu, Akyl Sulaimanov and Erlan Manatbekov.

This marks the first major international appearance for the Kyrgyz Greco-Roman team since the 2024 Olympic Games, with the exception of Uzur Zhusupbekov, who earlier this year claimed gold at the Ulaanbaatar Open, a ranking series tournament.