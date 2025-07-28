Corruption in universities: Over 13,000 students expelled in Osh

At least 13,295 students have been expelled from higher educational institutions in Osh city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

In order to eliminate corruption in the field of education, preventive measures were carried out at the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 with the participation of university leaders.

As a result, students from five universities who did not attend classes or had academic debts were expelled:

Osh State University — 3,573;

Osh Technological University — 2,754;

Kyrgyz-Uzbek International University — 3,167;

Osh State Pedagogical University — 3,629;

Branch of the Kyrgyz National University — 172.

SCNS is checking officials of the said universities for their involvement in illegal training of students.

Earlier, the SCNS reported the expulsion of hundreds, and in some cases thousands of students from universities in Bishkek, Naryn and Issyk-Kul region.