Kazakhstan proposes Central Asian states to unite to save Caspian and Aral Seas

Kazakhstan has proposed the countries of the region to unite to save the Caspian and Aral Seas. POLITIK Central Asia media outlet reports.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov called the shallowing of the Caspian Sea one of the main challenges for the region at an environmental conference in Altai.

It is noted that the level of the Caspian Sea has been declining since the early 2000s and the forecasts are unfavorable.

Among other water challenges is the Aral Sea region. Kazakhstan heads the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, strengthens the Kokaral dam, restores the Syr Darya delta, supports the fishing industry and the greening of the dried-up bed of the former sea.

The Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to participate in joint hydro projects — from regulating reservoirs to automating water metering.

According to former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, by 2050 the water deficit in Central Asia could reach 20-30 percent, which poses a serious threat to agriculture, energy and the sustainability of the lives of millions of people in the region.
