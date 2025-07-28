More than 40 million soms allocated for drip irrigation in Naryn region

The Ak-Tala district water management department has announced a tender for the arrangement of drip irrigation on 170 hectares of land in Cholok-Kaiyn village. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, it is planned to allocate 40,431.8 million soms for these purposes, including 37 million for the installation of drip irrigation and more than 3.4 million for the construction of a reservoir and a supply channel.

The work must be completed within 30 calendar days.

Suppliers can submit their tender bids until August 11.