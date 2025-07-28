12:38
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

More than 40 million soms allocated for drip irrigation in Naryn region

The Ak-Tala district water management department has announced a tender for the arrangement of drip irrigation on 170 hectares of land in Cholok-Kaiyn village. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, it is planned to allocate 40,431.8 million soms for these purposes, including 37 million for the installation of drip irrigation and more than 3.4 million for the construction of a reservoir and a supply channel.

The work must be completed within 30 calendar days.

Suppliers can submit their tender bids until August 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/337683/
views: 140
Print
Related
Sprinkler irrigation system launched in Aitmatov district
Edil Baisalov inspects social facilities in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region
Water reservoir to be built in Kochkor for drip irrigation system
MES helps shepherds staying on snow-covered pastures in Naryn region
Russian delegation visits Naryn region
Daily regulation reservoir commissioned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
Five billion soms to be allocated in Kyrgyzstan for irrigation system in 2025
Irrigation systems being renovated in Bishkek
Modern irrigation systems being installed in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
12:32
From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden torn up and sunburned From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden...
12:07
Physics team from Kyrgyzstan wins two bronze medals in France
11:34
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Victim undergoes ear surgery
11:23
More than 40 million soms allocated for drip irrigation in Naryn region
11:11
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi