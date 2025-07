Azerbaijani football player Elmir Tagyiev decided to continue his career in Kyrgyzstan. Azerisport.com reports.

The former midfielder of the Ganja Football Club Kapaz Elmir Tagiyev signed a one-year contract with the football club from the Kyrgyz Republic Dordoi.

Recall, in addition to Elmir Tagiyev, three more representatives of Azerbaijan will play in Kyrgyzstan — Orkhan Aliyev (Ozgon), Mirabdulla Abbasov and Ilkin Muradov (both — Abdysh-Ata).