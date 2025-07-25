Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and abuse of power

As a result of joint operational and investigative activities by the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) and the Internal Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, a fact of abuse of office by a patrol police inspector of the Osh Internal Affairs Department — warrant officer K.T.K. was revealed in Osh city. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2025 during a raid, when the inspector stopped a Chevrolet Spark. The driver of the vehicle was intoxicated, did not have a driver’s license (deprived of the right to drive for one year), and did not have a technical passport for the car.

Instead of filing proper reports and holding the violator accountable, the inspector abused his official position by submitting false information to the Osh Regional Narcological Center, incorrectly identifying the passenger of a vehicle in the referral. As a result, the driver responsible for the violation was exempted from liability, and the vehicle was released without proper documentation.

On July 23, 2025, during the morning assembly of the patrol police personnel, warrant officer K.T.K. was summoned by the State Committee for National Security and the Internal Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct investigative actions. Following the inspection, in accordance with Articles 96 and 97 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the inspector was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of the SCNS for Osh and Osh region.

This detention is part of the systematic work to eradicate corruption in the road safety system.